Vandalisation of Hindu temple, attempt to defame country: Shunila Ruth

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary Shunila Ruth on Tuesday said that vandalisation of Hindu temple in Teri village was an attempt of few miscreants to defame the country's image at international level.

She said this during her visit to Hindu temple along with the delegation comprising of minorities representatives and other officials. Adviser to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Wilson Wazir were also present on the occasion.

She said that sentiments of Hindu community were badly hurt due to desecration of their holy place. The Parliamentary Secretary said that this unacceptable incident had damaged the country's image and added that protection of lives, properties and religious places of the minorities were the responsibility of the state.

She appreciate positive role of media and civil society.The parliamentary secretary said that minorities were enjoying equal rights and freedom in country. Shunila Ruth said that according to principles of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, rights of minorities were fully protected and guaranteed.

She expressed satisfaction over the strict action taken by the government and administration against culprits involved in the act of vandalizing the temple.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Minorities, Wazirzada lauded the role of ordinary people, civil society and Teri Peace Committee for showing complete solidarity with Hindu community after this sad incident.