ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that abusing and threatening judges, attacking courts and vandalism at Judicial Complex by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists was the manifestation that "foreign funded Toshakhana thief" Imran Khan could not face courts to answer allegations.

In a tweet, sharing a screen grab showing PTI workers breaking the door of Islamabad Judicial Complex, she opined that when courts took lenient views against the accused to make him personally appear, such incidents were bound to happen.

Referring to Imran Khan, she said one person was attacking the Constitution and the country's judicial system but no action was being taken against him.