Vandalism cases: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Hammad Azhar, others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others, in cases registered in connection with May-9 vandalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others, in cases registered in connection with May-9 vandalism.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Hammad Azhar, Hassaan Niazi, Zubair Niazi and Khalid Gujjar in a case, registered by Race Course police, on charges of damaging police vehicles at Canal road.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Mian Aslam Iqbal and Zubair Niazi in a case registered by Gulberg police, on charges of setting a container on fire.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan issued the warrants on an application filed by the investigation officer.

The investigation officer submitted that the police had registered two cases against the accused in connection with May-9 vandalism. He submitted that the accused could not be arrested and they were hiding to avoid arrest. He pleaded with the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused.