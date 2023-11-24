Miscreants vandalized LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) Johar Town Sub-Division office and subjected the recovery staff to torture, the company’s spokesman told media here Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Miscreants vandalized LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) Johar Town Sub-Division office and subjected the recovery staff to torture, the company’s spokesman told media here Friday.

He said that according to Johar Town Sub-Division’s SDO Irfan Ali, the recovery LESCO staff had cut off the connection of Zohaib Butt, Mohib Butt due to non-payment of outstanding electricity bills. The accused Zohaib Butt along with Mohib Butt and Anwar Amin Butt approached the sub-division’s office and called Lineman Imran, who was then on recovery task, in abusive manner and threatened to kill him. The accused also ransacked the sub-division.

When the lineman Imran came back to the office from the recovery duty, the accused called and asked the goons, and started beating Imran. When the staff and customers tried to save the lineman, the accused also tortured them while showing weapons and threatening them. The accused snatched Rs 12,000 cash from Imran lineman. They also took away Rs 75,000 cash from another Lineman Akhlaq, who saved Imran, he said, asserting that Rs 75,000 was pool money (committee) of the office employees. The accused also damaged government property and official records. The SDO Irfan Ali got registered an FIR against the accused and arrested the accused by the police.