Vandalism On PTI's Long March: Imran Khan Granted Bail Till July 6

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2022 | 05:31 PM

Vandalism on PTI's long march: Imran Khan granted bail till July 6

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2022) A sessions court on Friday granted to PTI Chairman Imran Khan bail till July 6 in 10 cases related to vandalism during the party's long march on May 25.

Sessions judge Kamran Basharat was hearing the case who directed the former prime minister to deposit Rs5,000 as surety bond for his bail in each case.

The judge also summoned the police with cases' records to the next hearing.

Strict security arrangements were made in and around the court on the occasion as general complainants were not allowed to enter the court's premises.

The former premier was booked in different cases registered with Aabpara, I-9, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Golra, Tarnol and Secretariat police stations.

The local court also granted interim bail to to senior PTI leaders in the same case.

Police had booked around 11 PTI leaders in a case pertaining to violence at the Kohsar police station in which the court had reserved its verdict.

The PTI leaders granted pre-arrest bail include former planning minister Asad Umar, ex-deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Senator Faisal Javed, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, ex-defence minister Pervez Khatak, PTI Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi, Ali Mohammad Khan, Sheraz Basharat, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Murad Saeed, among others.

Meanwhile, a decision on case no 425 of the same station was postponed.

