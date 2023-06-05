A local court on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir till June 10 in a case pertaining to vandalizing the judicial complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir till June 10 in a case pertaining to vandalizing the judicial complex.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case where in Asad Qaser's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat appeared before the court.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that there was a risk of his client's arrest if he had appeared before the court. He prayed to the court to extend the interim bail of his client. The court accepted the request and extended the bail of Asad Qaiser till June 10.