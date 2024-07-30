Vanishing Green Corridors: Need to ensure massive level plantation along Highways, Canals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The lush green corridors lining highways and canals, once the hallmark of south Punjab’s infrastructure, are now dwindling steadily.

The picturesque landscapes, teeming with life and offering respite to weary travelers, are now increasingly barren stretches. “This alarming decline not only mars the aesthetic appeal of these vital highways but also poses a severe threat to the country’s environment”, said Shoukat Khan Daha, a known tourist and plant-lover citizen.

Commenting on historical background of plants along Highways and Canals, Shoukat Daha stated that the concept of plantation along highways and canals was deeply rooted in Pakistan’s history. The Mughal emperors, renowned for their love of gardens, initiated the practice of planting trees along major roads and water bodies. This tradition continued through British rule, with a focus on enhancing the landscape and providing shade to travelers, he maintained.

Post-independence, the government recognized the ecological and aesthetic importance of these green belts and invested significantly in their expansion, he remarked. He however expressed concern on decreasing trees along roads in the region.

Shoukat stated that trees played vital role in mitigating climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. They also help regulate temperature, reduce air pollution, and prevent soil erosion. The loss of vegetation along highways and canals exacerbated the problems and led it to increased heat, air pollution, and land degradation.

Besides this, these green spaces served as vital habitats for a diverse range of birds.

About aesthetic value, he hinted that the trees improved the visual appeal of the landscape by creating a positive impression on the travelers.

To reverse this trend, he observed that a concerted effort was essential on part of government agencies, civil society, and the public. Reforestation initiatives should be prioritized with a focus on planting native species that are well-suited to the local climate, he stated. He also suggested that incentives could be offered to encourage private landowners and communities to participate in plantation drives.

Similarly, stricter enforcement of laws protecting green spaces is essential. Illegal deforestation and encroachment on public land must be curbed, Shoukat stated adding that public awareness campaigns could be launched to highlight the importance of plantation and encouraged the people to adopt eco-friendly practices.

When contacted Divisional Forest Officer Rashid Mahmood, he stated that trees could be seen along all canals in Multan. He informed that 15,000 plants were installed along Khanewal-Chowk Maetla road.

He also added that the department was waiting for release of fund to plant trees along Vehari-Multan road, Dunypur-Mailsi road, Kabirwala-Khanewal road Lodhran-Jalalpur Pirwala road and Multan Dunyapur. Over 50,000 trees would be planted along these five roads, he informed. Responding to a query, he stated that it took three to four year to develop a full-fledge tree.

