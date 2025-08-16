Vanishing honey: Swat’s beekeepers caught in climate’s crosshairs

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) At dawn on August 15, as muddy floodwaters raged through the once peaceful village of Manglawar where poor beekeeper, Junaid Khan stood helplessly watching his life’s work disappear beneath the deluge.

In a desperate race against time, he and his brothers had tried to load their 100 bee colonies onto a pickup truck before the waters arrived. But nature was faster than humans.

“When I woke up, more than half of my boxes had already been swept away,” said the 38-year-old beekeeper, his voice thick with emotion. “We only managed to save 50.”

For Junaid and hundreds like him across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, beekeeping is not just a livelihood but an identity, a tradition, and for many, their last economic hope.

But year after year, climate change induced weather including floods.is turning their sweet success into bitter loss.

The beekeepers of Swat, Buner, Batagram and other northern districts of KP have long relied on nature’s rhythm of flowering seasons, predictable rains, and healthy native trees like ber and palosa.

But erratic weather patterns especially unseasonal rains, flash floods, hailstorms are disrupting this delicate balance in Malakand division due to deforestation.

“When flowers disappear, bees can’t find nectar,” explained Iftikhar Khalil, former Director of Apiculture at the Forest Development Department. “No nectar means no honey, and eventually, no bees.”

The floods of 2022 were disastrous. This year’s floods, says Junaid, were even more brutal. He is not alone.

Sohail Ali, another beekeeper from Barikot in Swat, lost almost everything. After rebuilding from scratch with 40 boxes, he had grown his colonies to 300. The floods swept them all away.

“I worked for three years to revive my business after the last flood disaster,” said Sohail. “Now, I am back to zero.”

Beekeeping in Pakistan isn’t just about honey but it supports biodiversity, strengthens food security through pollination, and offers a lifeline to unemployed youth. For a modest investment of around Rs 500,000, a beekeeper can earn Rs 100,000 a month if the weather cooperates.

But beekeepers complain about floods problems during monsoon. While some aid has trickled in, the community is calling for more fincial support.

“We need interest-free loans, compensation for flood losses, and protection of native trees,” said Sohail. “Our bees depend on them.”

Sher Zaman, General Secretary of the All Pakistan Beekeepers Association, agrees and, “Pakistan has some of the best natural conditions for beekeeping. But we need government support to protect this potential."

He said there are over 450,000 bee colonies in Pakistan. Four species Apis Cerana, Apis Dorsata, Apis Flori, and the imported Apis Mellifera work tirelessly to pollinate crops and produce nearly 12,000 metric tons of honey annually.

But threats loom large. Floods, deforestation, urban expansion, pesticide use, and diseases are putting pressure on both wild and domestic bee populations.

“Wild bees are disappearing fast due to climate change ” warned Khalil. “If we don’t act, we could lose entire species within decades.”

The KP government, in collaboration with Federal programs like the Apiculture Up-scaling Program (ASPIRE), has started training beekeepers and distributing boxes to flood victims. Officials say efforts are underway to plant more bee-friendly trees and develop local honey varieties with health benefits, such as Margalla, Ber and Kalongi honey.

Despite progress, beekeepers remain vulnerable to floods during moonson in Swat. They’re often forced to migrate from one district to another due to floods threats.

The community has called for official identification cards and standardized honey pricing to avoid exploitation.

Dr. Zilakat Malik, former Chairman of the Economics Department at University of Peshawar said beekeeping is a powerful tool to fight unemployment. “With 4.5 million unemployed in Pakistan, this sector could make a real difference.”

He is calling for a national apiculture policy to support research, training, marketing, and international trade.

Back in Manglawar, Junaid Khan isn’t giving up. He’s begun rebuilding.again.

“This work is in my blood,” he said, gently tapping a half-empty bee box. “As long as I have even one colony left, I will continue.”

For Junaid and thousands like him, hope lies not just in honey.but in resilience and will power. And in a future where, perhaps, their buzzing companions won’t have to fight the floods alone.