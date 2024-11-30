Vantage, Classic Car Show Attracts People In Droves
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The spectacular 15th Vintage and Classic Car Show attracted a large number of visitors and enthusiasts of old automobiles held at the Peshawar Services Club on Saturday.
The event was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Classic Land Rover. The event saw the participation of vintage car enthusiasts from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar and other cities who brought their prized vehicles to showcase at the exhibition.
The exhibition was attended by KPCTA Director General Tashfeen Haider as the Chief Guest while Asim Durrani from Classic Land Rover, KPCTA Events Manager Haseena Shaukat and other prominent personalities were present.
A large number of visitors including families, fans and enthusiasts of vintage and classic cars turned up to the venue to enjoy the show, traditional Khattak dance and the rubab music.
The car show featured a wide variety of classic and vintage cars, including Mercedes, Jaguar, Ford, Chevrolet, Mini, VW, Land Rover, Mustang, Porsche, vintage Vespa motorcycles, and other iconic vehicles from 1935 to 1980.
The participants and visitors praised the organizers for arranging the thrilling event in Peshawar. The female participants also enjoyed the traditional rubab music and Khatak dance performances.
After the exhibition, the participants would leave for Swabi where they would join the 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race at the historic Hund point in Swabi at the Indus River and afterwards these vintage vehicles would travel from Swabi through Faisalabad, Rahimyar Khan, Moro, the Thar desert, and finally reach Karachi.
