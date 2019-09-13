Vaping a gateway to teen smoking: Study

Vaping is a "one-way bridge" to cigarette smoking among teenagers, according to a new study

Vaping is a "one-way bridge" to cigarette smoking among teenagers, according to a new study.

The study, examined data from American pupils in their final year of high school.

The authors found that among teens who had never smoked a cigarette by the final year of high school (17-18-year-olds), those who had vaped in the previous 30 days were more than four times more likely to report past-year cigarette smoking when questioned at follow-up.

"Vaping as a risk factor for future smoking is a strong, scientifically-based rationale for restricting youth access to e-cigarettes." "This paper just shows that teenagers who try cigarettes are more likely to also try e-cigarettes (and the other way round) compared to teenagers who do not do such things. This is trivial," director of the Tobacco Dependence Research Unit at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) Professor Peter Hajek said in the study published in the journal Tobacco Control.

Linda Bauld, professor of health policy at the University of Stirling, added: "This article is the latest American study to claim that using an e-cigarette can lead to tobacco smoking in teenagers - in fact the authors go as far as to describe it as a 'one way bridge' to smoking.""We know e-cigarettes are far less harmful than smoking and we also know that teenagers are experimenting with these products."The research comes after the first long-term study of vaping effects on ex-smokers which found after six months, people who switched from real to e-cigarettes had far fewer toxins and cancer-causing substances in their bodies than continual smokers.