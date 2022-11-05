UrduPoint.com

Vaping Has Similar Impact On Heart As Cigarettes, Study Warns

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Vaping has similar impact on heart as cigarettes, study warns

Vaping has a similar impact on cardiac health as regular cigarette smoking, a new study supported by the American Health Association has found

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Vaping has a similar impact on cardiac health as regular cigarette smoking, a new study supported by the American Health Association has found.

The research showed that shortly after vaping, users had elevated blood pressure and heart rate in a similar way to the body's response to a 'fight or flight' situation that's triggered by the brain's sympathetic nervous system.

The three-year study at the University of Wisconsin evaluated the physiological response in 395 people,164 of who vaped for an average of 4.1 years compared with 117 people who smoked for around 23 years and 114 who had not used any nicotine products.

Scientists found the negative impact on cardiovascular function was similar in young vapers as in older smokers who had used traditional cigarettes for two decades longer, The National UAE reported .

"Immediately after vaping or smoking, there were worrisome changes in blood pressure, heart rate, heart rate variability and blood vessel tone (constriction)," said lead study author Matthew Tattersall, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Wisconsin school of Medicine and Public Health.

"These findings suggest worse cardiovascular disease risk factors right after vaping or smoking, and activation of the sympathetic nervous system may play a role in the adverse responses seen immediately after using e-cigarettes and after exercise testing 90 minutes later.

" The average age of smokers in the study was 42, whereas vapers were aged 27, on average.

The Wisconsin study assessed blood pressure, heart rate and the diameter of the brachial artery in the arm of each group before and after they smoked or vaped.

People who vaped and those who smoked combustible cigarettes had greater increases in heart rate and blood pressure immediately after using a cigarette or vape.

"We did not study the long-term effects of vaping, use of vaping as a smoking cessation aid or the effectiveness or safety of vaping in that context," said Robert Turrell Professor in Cardiovascular Research at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison.

"However, these findings are concerning because they indicate vaping may increase cardiovascular risk.

"The message for people who smoke combustible cigarettes is the same as always � try to quit using tobacco and nicotine products and seek support from your physician and community to increase your chances of success."

Related Topics

UAE Young Same Lead Madison Turkish Lira May From Blood Allied Rental Modarba Vaping

Recent Stories

US Envoy to UN to Travel to Albania, Poland From N ..

US Envoy to UN to Travel to Albania, Poland From November 6-9 to Discuss Aid to ..

1 minute ago
 PEMRA bans Imran Khan's speeches, coverage on all ..

PEMRA bans Imran Khan's speeches, coverage on all TVs

13 minutes ago
 Several petrol pumps fined for low gauge, overchar ..

Several petrol pumps fined for low gauge, overcharging

1 minute ago
 Police conduct search operations to ensure law, or ..

Police conduct search operations to ensure law, order

1 minute ago
 PM appeals CJP to constitute full court commission ..

PM appeals CJP to constitute full court commission to probe Imran Khan's allegat ..

27 minutes ago
 Crackdown against narcotics drugs ordered

Crackdown against narcotics drugs ordered

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.