Vapor Increases Frequency Of COVID-19 Symptoms: Study

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 08:49 PM

People who use electronic cigarettes and test positive COVID-19 have a higher frequency of experiencing symptoms of COVID than those who do not, according to new research from the Mayo Clinic, US

The study, published in the Journal of Primary Care and Community Health, found that symptoms included headache, muscle aches and pains, chest pain, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of the sense of smell or taste.

People who vape even more smoking tobacco, and tested positive for COVID, complained of shortness of breath and visited the emergency department more often than those who did not undergo ablation.

David McFadden said, "The study was designed to compare the frequency of common COVID-19 symptoms, such as loss of taste or smell, headache, muscle aches and chest tightness in COVID patients who were not vaping, in comparison to those who were not vapors." from Mayo Clinic.

The team interviewed more than 280 COVID-positive vaporizers and compared them with 1,445 COVID-positive people of the same age and gender, and those who did not undergo vaping, Medical Daily reported .

The researchers said that all these common COVID symptoms were reported more frequently in people who used to vape.

E-cigarette use has increased significantly over the past decade, particularly among high school students and young adults, although the short- and long-term health effects of e-cigarettes are unknown.

Several such studies have shown that e-cigarette use may be associated with inflammation in the lungs and may also cause serious lung injury in some users, leading to a condition called lung injury related to e-cigarette or vaping use. There may be a situation." Robert Vasslow, a Mayo Clinic pulmonologist and critical care specialist.

"Our research was not designed to test whether the use of e-cigarettes increases the risk of acquiring a COVID infection, but it clearly indicates that the symptom burden in patients with COVID-19 is higher than those more than those who do not vape," he said.

The increased inflammation and vapor-induced inflammation of lung tissue promoted by COVID-19 infection may worsen systemic inflammation likely, with increased symptoms such as fever, myalgia, fatigue and headache, the study said.

