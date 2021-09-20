Varieties of DNA fingerprints report to help achieve targets

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Monday for the first time varieties of DNA fingerprints report had been approved to achieve agricultural production targets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Monday for the first time varieties of DNA fingerprints report had been approved to achieve agricultural production targets.

He said this while talking to the media after presiding over the meeting of Punjab Seed Council here at Agriculture House. He said the step would help in getting pure seeds, and registered breeders would be able to get royalty from the Federal government.

The meeting approved 84 new varieties of public and private sector agricultural commodities while 18 varieties of cotton were approved along with 66 varieties of other crops.

Jahanian Gardezi congratulated the agricultural scientists on the development of new varieties and directed them to further improve the research trials.

He further said that previous governments had not focused on agriculture and seeds.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani said that such crop varieties should bediscovered which could give better results in the field.

The Secretary emphasized on the introduction of modern harvesting technology.