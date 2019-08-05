Variety evaluation Committee of PARC approves 33 maize hybrid for commercial cultivation

The Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) of the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) approved 33 maize hybrids, 2 pearl millet (fodder), 02 sorghum sudan grass and 1 sorghum hybrid for commercial cultivation

The Variety Evaluation Committee on maize, sorghum, millet, fodder and other cereals met here Monday and accorded approval for commercial cultivation of these crops.

Addressing the meeting Chairman PARC Dr Umer Farooq highlighted the role of PARC in the process of variety evaluation and its release.

He also emphasized the role of legislation and stable performance of hybrids in the diversified agro-ecological zones.

Chairman, PARC also appreciated the role of PARC coordination and the increasing trust of people on the system and urged the need to achieve self-sufficiency in local seed production to reduce the huge import volume of seed.

Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, Member, Plant Sciences, PARC Chaired the VEC meeting which was attended by technical members from National Agriculture Research System and private seed companies.

While presiding over the meeting, Chairman VEC appreciated the emerging trend of local research and development of private seed companies in the country in seed sector. He said the aim of the VEC was providing quality hybrid to maize grower.

The companies including Monsanto, Syngentaand Pioneer presented 01, 02 and 03 hybrids respectively against local companies which presented 42 hybrids while public sector presented 1 hybrid for recommendation.

However, 10 hybrids from the local companies were not recommended because of their low performance or procedural deficiencies.

The committee also discussed in details to address the problems like seed production, approval, release and marketing in the country and discussed issues related to adaptability, national uniform yield trials.

Overall 48 proposals were thoroughly examined and 38 were allowed for enlisting with Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department.