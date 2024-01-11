Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab livestock sector: Ibrahim Hassan

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said there are variety of investment opportunities in livestock sector in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said there are variety of investment opportunities in livestock sector in the province.

Office bearers of a Chinese company met the caretaker minister here on Thursday.

The company expressed its interest in farming of 500,000 breeding birds.

The minister said meetings with different investors in Punjab would be arranged and doors of Punjab board of Investment were also open.

He further said the Punjab government would extend all possible support in this regard.

Andy Pian, Simon Chen and others were present in the meeting.