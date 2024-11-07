Variety of life science projects showcased at AI Tech Expo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Around 15 science projects and models aimed at improving quality of life and assist businesses were showcased at the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technology Advancement Expo, organised here on Thursday.

All these projects were demonstrated at a seminar following the formal opening of the Expo, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Fuad Hashim Rabbani.

The science models and projects demonstrated included Solar Grass Cutter and devices such as smart sticks, smart shoes, and smart glasses for visually impaired individuals. Energy-saving technologies like triple repulsion electric motors, besides innovative solutions like the “U-Free Urine Bag” for patients and the elderly, biodegradable sanitary pads, and robotic hands.

Additionally, projects focused on waste utilization, including the “Waste to Worth” project, a smart solar panel cleaner, soil fertility testing models, a bio-plastics production project, and furniture made from plastic waste, were also demonstrated.

Attendees included vice-chancellors, professors, students, industrialists, and sponsors, along with key officials, Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Special Secretary for Higher education Sarfaraz Ahmad, Special Secretary for Agriculture Sarfaraz Magasi, Special Secretary for C&W Aftab Pirzada, Special Secretary for Forestry Rana Rizwan Qadeer, Special Secretary for school Education Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar, Special Secretary for Livestock Azfar Zia, Secretary Revenue Mehar Khalid, and Additional Secretary Atta-ul-Haq. Representatives from the IT Committee of the Multan Chamber of Commerce, including Convener Asim Saeed Sheikh and other members, also participated.