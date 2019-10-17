Variety of 'soups' selling in country with advent of winter season

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :With advent of chilly weather, especially at night, all across the country including the capital, demand for variety of 'Soups' has increased manifold among citizens as it considered to be one of the favorite winter delight during the season.

Indeed winter has brought plenty of delights for citizens, but ' Thai, Chinese, Vegetable and traditional Chicken corn soup' are most selling items in it as a large number of men, women and youngsters come to food outlets to keep their body worm.

Vendors also set up their temporary stalls at various vantage points in almost all ciites of the country to attract the customers specially youngsters to enjoy wintery nights with winter specialty.

According to stall holders, no doubt with each passing day restaurants are offering new variety of soups for citizens but the traditional chicken corn soup is widely liked by customers.

A considerable rush is witnessed at traditional soup stalls in different areas where corn soup is selling like hot cake, said a customer Ali Muhammad.

The owner of a restaurants also said they were getting online orders for special Thai and Chinese soup and the demand is gradually rising.

Another stall holder Zaid Hashim said the business boost with falling mercury.

"Chicken corn soup has a good demand in chilly nights of winter. During the season we open shop at 6 pm every day and sometimes my workers keep busy till late night to cater the demand", said a seller.

A family in restaurant while ordering special soup commented, it is a winter specialty and its rate is quite affordable for us so they always proffered chicken soup with its healthy ingredients.

Thai Soup in Fast food restaurants is not only comforting but is totally value for money, said another 26 year old customer.