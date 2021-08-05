UrduPoint.com

Various Activities Held To Mark Youm-e-Istehsal: ED Lok Virsa

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Various activities held to mark Youm-e-Istehsal: ED Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH-Lok Virsa) here on Thursday organized various activities to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to APP,Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said,a photographic exhibition showing atrocities committed by Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their rights of self determination in the Indian illegally occupied Kashmir was held at the National Heritage Museum.

The documentaries on Kashmir were also screened for the public on large multi-media projector at the National Heritage Museum.

He said the exhibition of Kashmiri artisan at work Kashmiri master artisans in different specialized craft fields such as namda,gabba embroidery wood carving jewelry papier mache were invited to demonstrate their skills for public.

He said banners bearing slogans in favour of Kashmir cause were also displayed at NIFTH premises at the garden.

