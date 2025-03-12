Various Arrested During Police Crackdown In Muzaffargarh
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The district police conducted multiple operations in a single day, arresting 16 proclaimed offenders and five court absconders.
The operation also resulted in issuance of 260 traffic challans, the seizure of over 5.07-kg hashish, 359 liters of liquor, 58 liquor bottles, two pistols, two rifles with ammunition, and the recovery of five stolen motorcycles through the e-police post system.
According to a police spokesperson, the operation was carried out under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan as part of an ongoing effort to eliminate crime from the region.
During the crackdown, police arrested 16 proclaimed offenders and five court fugitives. In a major action against drug and liquor dealers, authorities recovered 5.
07 kg of hashish, 359 liters of alcohol, and 58 liquor bottles, leading to the arrest of 15 suspects.
Additionally, police seized two pistols and two rifles with ammunition from individuals involved in illegal arms possession. In an operation against gambling, authorities recovered Rs. 9,700 in stake money and arrested several suspects.
Traffic enforcement was also intensified, with over 79 motorcycles seized under Section 550 CrPC, 2,458 individuals and 2,653 vehicles checked, and 355 challans issued for various violations. Reflector tapes were also installed on more than 50 vehicles to enhance road safety.
Furthermore, the e-police post system led to the recovery of five stolen motorcycles and the arrest of one proclaimed offender.
