Various aspects reviewed for setting up of telemedicine centers for Balochistan prisoners: Dr.Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Balochistan Health Department have agreed to jointly set up Psychiatric telemedicine senators for counseling and treatment of mentally ill prisoners in Balochistan's jails.

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi presided over a consultative meeting between the Department of Health and the WHO reviewed various aspects for the establishment of telemedicine centers for Balochistan prisoners.

In the consultative meeting, IG Prisons Balochistan Usman Ghani Siddiqui, WHO Representative Dr. Asfandyar Sherani, Hazrat Ali, Executive Director, Institute of Psychiatry, Balochistan, Dr. Ghulam Rasool, Senior Psychologist, Prof attempted the meeting while World Health Organization (WHO) International Staff Miss Ailan and Masooma Butt attended the meeting through online video from Islamabad.

The meeting was discussed the feasibility of the project, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said the Institute of Psychiatry would jointly set up a telemedicine center through cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other Health Organizations for the treatment of prisoners suffering from mental health problems in Balochistan's prisons on a daily basis.

Initially, the pilot project of this project will be started from Central Jail, Quetta and later, after satisfactory results, its scope will be extended to other jails in the province, she added.

She said a ward of Balochistan Institute of Psychiatry would be declared as a sub-jail to keep the inmates suffering from psychiatric problems under extraordinary medical attention and regular observation.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said this would be the first public health project of its kind in Pakistan to determine the location of the Telemedicine Center and finalize the IT related matters so that progress on the project could be initiated. The Parliamentary Health Secretary called on BIPBS Executive Director Hazrat Ali and Expert Psychology Professor Dr. Ghulam Rasool would visit Central Jail Quetta and to present the report in this regard with in a week.

In the meeting, Inspector General of Prisons, Balochistan, Usman Ghani Siddiqui said along with better medical treatment, psychological counseling of prisoners should be done to make them responsible and conscious citizens of the society.

while paying tribute to the Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, for his personal interest and immediate steps in setting up telemedicine centers, he said that this was going to be the first time in the history of Balochistan that Counseling and treatment would be provided which will have a positive impact on social improvement.