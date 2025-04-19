Open Menu

Various Cities Shaken By 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake On Saturday

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A powerful earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude shook various cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Saturday, causing alarm among residents.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported that the earthquake's tremors were felt in numerous cities at 11:48 a.m. including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Abbottabad, Attock, Haripur, Mansehra, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Haripur, Swat, Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Muzaffarabad and several other cities, ptv news channel reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, with a focal depth of 94 kilometers.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country so far.

