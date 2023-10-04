Various co-curricular activities held at Sadiq Public School

Various co-curricular events were held at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur including a Quiz, an Inter-house Bilingual Declamation contest in Junior School, and a Grand Assembly

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Various co-curricular events were held at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur including a Quiz, an Inter-house Bilingual Declamation contest in Junior School, and a Grand Assembly.

The chief guest of all these ceremonies was the Principal of Sadiq Public School David Dowdles. The inter-house quiz competition was organized among the boys and girls of the senior school. This competition was won by the students of Abbas House. The participants from Abbas House were Muhammad Hamza, Zain ul Ebad, and Muhammad Ismail Arif.

In the grand assembly held at the amphitheater, certificates, and prizes were distributed to the students who achieved significant success in various co-curricular activities organized across the country. Certificates were also given to the students who achieved significant success in Matriculation, O Level, and AS Level.

For the Student Council, one student from each class of the school was elected by the votes of the students while one student was appointed by the administration. As many as 30 boys and girls were appointed prefects for the year 2023-24 for different houses. An urdu and English speech competition was organized among the students of Junior School.

According to the decision of the judges, the Farrell House team won the champion trophy. Rabia House and Khalid House were second. In English, Iman Ali of Rabia House was first, Umm-e-Farwah of Farrell House was second and Abdul Moaz of Khalid House was third.

In the Urdu competition, Muhammad Abdullah Farooqi of Khalid House was the first, Aafia Bibi of Farrell House was second and Umema Fatima of Rabia House was the third.