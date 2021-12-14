UrduPoint.com

Various Co-curricular Competitions Held At Sadiq Public School

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:29 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Different co-curricular activities were held at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur as part of the academic Calendar including Qirrat Competition, urdu Declamation (Prep), English Declamation (Prep), English Debate (Senior) and Quiz.

According to the decisions of judges for the Qirrat Competition, Qaria Bashama Ubaidullah, Qari Ahmad Mehmood Habib secured 1st and 2nd positions respectively. Qari Khawar Riaz and Qaria Javeria Imran shared 3rd position whereas Qari Taha Shahzad Sohail got the consolation prize.

In Urdu Declamation (Prep), Hanzla Zafar secured 1st position, Rahmat Farooqi and Lalain Rasheed shared 2nd position whereas Amna Ahmad stood 3rd and Shahzab Usman got the consolation prize.

Girls Boarding House remained the winner while Shahbaz House and Alamgir North House were the runner ups.

In English Declamation (Prep) Burhan Abrar, Sukaina Fatima and Lalain Rasheed stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively. The consolation prize was won by Ahsan Khursheed. Shahbaz House and Girls Boarding House shared the 1st position whereas Hajra House was the runner up.

In English debate (Senior ) Ghulam Ahmad Mustafa, Sarim Siddiqui and Arooba Ghani secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively. The consolation prize was won by Eman Virk. Champion Trophy was won by Salahuddin House whereas Iqbal House was runner up.

In Interhouse Quiz Fatima House grabbed 1st position whereas Jinnah House and Iqbal House were runners up.

