Various co-curricular competitions held at Sadiq Public School

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Various co-curricular events were organized at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur on Wednesday.

Qirat competition of Prep School was won by Qari Abdul Maneem while Qari Ahmad Aziz got second position and Qari Muhammad Mahmood Habib remained third.

In the Qirat competition of Senior School, Qari Muhammad Kashif won the first position while Qari Muhammad Hanzala got second position and Qari Abdul Ahad Memon won the third position.

The judges of the Qirat competitions were Prof. Hafiz Muhammad Akmal, Prof. Abdul Qayyum Chishti, and Hafiz Muhammad Hamza Khalil. The inter-house quiz competition was won by Abbas House.

The contestants from Abbas House were Mohammad Hamza, Hasnain Mustafa, and Muhammad Ali Asif. The performing arts competition was held among the students of the girls' section.

Farrell House won the competition while Hajra House remained runner-up.