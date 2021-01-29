Various committees reports presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The chairmen of various committees and members have presented reports of their respective committees in the Upper House of the Parliament on Friday.

During proceedings of the upper house, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, chairman, Functional committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas presented report of the committee for the Parliamentary years 2018-2021.

Senator Fida Muhammad, chairman Standing Committee on Power presented report of the committee on Bi-annual (July-December,2020) examination of the budgetary allocation and its utilization by the power division as required by provision to sub-rule (4) of Rule 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, chairman Standing Committee on Law and Jusitice presented report of the committee on the Bill further to amend the Enforcement of Women Property Rights Act, 2020 (The Enforcement of Women's Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2020) introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi on 26th October, 2020.

Senator Khushbakht Shujaat chairperson Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presented report of the committee on the subject matter of started question No. 57 asked by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed on 29th October, 2020, regarding number of WHO officials performing duties in the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programs, Salary, remuneration and facilities being paid to them.

She also presented report of the committee on a point of Public Importance raised by the Senator Zeeshan Khanzada on January 28th, 2020 regarding outbreak of Corona virus and precautionary measures in Pakistan.

Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro on behalf of Chairperson Senator Sassi Palijo Standing on Parliamentary Affairs presented report of the committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi on 26th August, 2020, regarding non-deferment of loans under the Prime Minister's Youth Loan Program.

Senator Khushbakht Shujat on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Commerce Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi presented report of the committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi on 26th August, 2020, regarding low prices of onion and tomatoes in Balochistan due to import from neighbouring countries of the same.

Senator Rukhsana Zubair on behalf Senator Rahila Magsi, chairperson Standing Committee on Federal education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage presented report of the committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif on 13th August, 2020, regarding confusion among A-level students after result.

She also presented another report of the committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Muhammad Ali Saif and report of the committee on the Bill further to amend the International Islamic University Ordinance, 1985.

Rukhsana Zuabair also presented a report of the committee on the Bill to provide protection against harassment of students in educational institutions (The Protection against harassment of students in educational institutions Bill, 2020.

The House also adopted the motion moved by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar regarding the report of the committee for the Parliamentary Years 2018-21.