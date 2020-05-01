Various committees working on SOPs for businesses: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had formed various committees which were working on standard operating procedures for various businesses during lockdown

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had formed various committees which were working on standard operating procedures for various businesses during lockdown.

In a statement on Friday, Nasir Shah reiterated that after completion of work on SOPs various businesses would be allowed to operate.

He said that the budget meeting would also be convened in accordance with the standard operating procedures which according to him were being finalized.

He said that lock down had been imposed evenly in Sindh, adding that, there was no difference of posh and other areas.