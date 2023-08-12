Various cultural organizations all set to celebrate 76th Independence Day anniversary

The federal capital's leading art and cultural organizations including the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Lok Virsa have finalized preparations to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with national zeal and fervor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal capital's leading art and cultural organizations including the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Lok Virsa have finalized preparations to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with national zeal and fervor.

PNCA, the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), the National Book Foundation (NBF), the National library of Pakistan, the National Language Promotion Department, Nazria Pakistan Council, Gallery 6 and the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa are all set to hold events on a national scale, wherein they have various activities planned, for the youth to partake in.

The PNCA's line-up, which shall last for a day, includes tableau, skits, and the performance of national songs, folk dances and puppet shows on August 14.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFT) -Lok Virsa would organize various activities under its plan to celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

According to the schedule issued here, "Lok Virsa has planned to organize exhibitions of artisans at work and books in collaboration with National Library of Pakistan, Screening of video documentaries on Pakistan, Independence Day cake cutting ceremony and Milli Naghma show.

" The exhibition of artisans at work would feature master artisans in different craft fields representing all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to demonstrate their skills at Heritage Museum.

The folk singers would also present patriotic national songs in connection with Independence Day during the Milli Naghma show.

A special independence day cake-cutting ceremony will take place at the Pakistan Monument Museum on August 14th at 3 pm.

Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) is organizing a week-long activity at Aiwan-e-Quaid to celebrate Independence Day.

NPC would also organize numerous activities including a rare photo exhibition, decorating the NPC building with incandescent lights and national songs will be presented by Police bands and girls' guides.

The exhibition displayed rare pictures of the political engagements of Quaid-e-Azam during the Pakistan movement besides the painting masterpieces of renowned artists.

The photo exhibition will continue for the general public till August 14.