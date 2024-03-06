Various cultural organizations finalize preparations to mark Int’l Women Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Cultural organizations including Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage – Lok Virsa finalized preparations to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.

PNCA would present a workshop titled “Urban Nature: transformation and transferences by Nameera Najib and Tayeba Batool in connection with the International Women’s Day, Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali told APP.

The goal of this workshop is to explore creative ways of looking at human-nature relations in the city. Workshop participants can expert to learn about etching techniques on linoleum (Lino) sheets.

This workshop is open to all adults above 18 years, who are interested in artistic techniques and creative conversations about the city and its environment.

While Chief Commissioner Office Islamabad in collaboration with Lok Virsa and UNESCO will arrange special cultural event titled “Breaking Barriers” featuring artisans at work stalls, cultural performances and an exhibition, Executive Director Lok Virsa Muhammad Uzair Khan told APP.

Three-day Aurat Hunar Mela would be inaugurated at Lok Virsa on March 8. This is the annual flagship event of Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network) to mark the UN’s International Women’s Day.

This year the event is being organized in collabo­ration with the Lok Virsa and National Heritage and Culture Division.

Many other organizations would also organize a series of functions and activities to mark the day.

