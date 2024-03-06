Open Menu

Various Cultural Organizations Finalize Preparations To Mark Int’l Women Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Various cultural organizations finalize preparations to mark Int’l Women Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Cultural organizations including Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage – Lok Virsa finalized preparations to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.

PNCA would present a workshop titled “Urban Nature: transformation and transferences by Nameera Najib and Tayeba Batool in connection with the International Women’s Day, Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali told APP.

The goal of this workshop is to explore creative ways of looking at human-nature relations in the city. Workshop participants can expert to learn about etching techniques on linoleum (Lino) sheets.

This workshop is open to all adults above 18 years, who are interested in artistic techniques and creative conversations about the city and its environment.

While Chief Commissioner Office Islamabad in collaboration with Lok Virsa and UNESCO will arrange special cultural event titled “Breaking Barriers” featuring artisans at work stalls, cultural performances and an exhibition, Executive Director Lok Virsa Muhammad Uzair Khan told APP.

Three-day Aurat Hunar Mela would be inaugurated at Lok Virsa on March 8. This is the annual flagship event of Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network) to mark the UN’s International Women’s Day.

This year the event is being organized in collabo­ration with the Lok Virsa and National Heritage and Culture Division.

Many other organizations would also organize a series of functions and activities to mark the day.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United Nations March Women Event All

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at ..

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at 2pm today

18 minutes ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

43 minutes ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

1 hour ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

4 hours ago
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

13 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

13 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

13 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

13 hours ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

13 hours ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan