Various Cultural Organizations Finalize Preparations To Mark Int’l Women Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Cultural organizations including Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage – Lok Virsa finalized preparations to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.
PNCA would present a workshop titled “Urban Nature: transformation and transferences by Nameera Najib and Tayeba Batool in connection with the International Women’s Day, Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali told APP.
The goal of this workshop is to explore creative ways of looking at human-nature relations in the city. Workshop participants can expert to learn about etching techniques on linoleum (Lino) sheets.
This workshop is open to all adults above 18 years, who are interested in artistic techniques and creative conversations about the city and its environment.
While Chief Commissioner Office Islamabad in collaboration with Lok Virsa and UNESCO will arrange special cultural event titled “Breaking Barriers” featuring artisans at work stalls, cultural performances and an exhibition, Executive Director Lok Virsa Muhammad Uzair Khan told APP.
Three-day Aurat Hunar Mela would be inaugurated at Lok Virsa on March 8. This is the annual flagship event of Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network) to mark the UN’s International Women’s Day.
This year the event is being organized in collaboration with the Lok Virsa and National Heritage and Culture Division.
Many other organizations would also organize a series of functions and activities to mark the day.
\395
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at 2pm today
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban
326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister
Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three brick-kilns sealed10 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers booked10 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 122 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 12 accused20 minutes ago
-
14 arrested, kites recovered20 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed requests opening the border with Afghanistan, Iran for trade20 minutes ago
-
Drugs, non-custom paid items seized in DG Khan20 minutes ago
-
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?43 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges PTI to stop blame game, focus on public issues50 minutes ago
-
FIA takes action against illegal currency business50 minutes ago
-
Govt resolved to promote local languages, cultures of all regions: PM60 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in most districts in KP60 minutes ago
-
Comedian Amanullah Khan remembered on death anniversary1 hour ago