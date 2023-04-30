UrduPoint.com

Various Dance Performances Enthrall Audiences At Multan Arts Council

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Director of Colleges, Dr Fareed Shareef on Saturday late night said that Music and dance are the best ways to express feelings and emotions, While chairing a ceremony title "Raqs Mein Hay Sara Jehan" held at Multan Arts Council, Dr Fareed said that "LoK Dance" was an excellent feature of our cultural traditions.

Music and Dance have special meanings, he said. It is a way of communication for ceremonial rites and celebrations. Body language puts an impact on human feelings and expressions, said Fareed.

Advisor Tax Ombudsman Dr Khaleel also hailed the conduct of cultural dance at the Arts Council and stated that it was appreciable recreation for citizens.

Director Arts Council Saleem Qaisar stated that the movement of body parts in rhythmic style was also a form of poetry which contained some special meanings He added "dance and poetry, both, use their own type of language to create meanings".

Poetry is different from everyday conversational language. Poetry is more lyrical and aesthetic.

It has its own style and rhythm to express a certain idea. Similarly, dance has its own language that also uses metaphors, rhythms, and styles but dance expresses ideas and feelings through movement in the body, said Qaisar.

When the two art forms come together, they complement each other. On this occasion, different forms of dance including Luddi, Multani Jhomar, Horse Dance, Dachi Dance, Break Dance, Classical Dance, Kathak Dance, Sufi style (Dhamal) and some others were presented and it received immense appreciation from the audience. Assistant Director Multan Arts Council thanked citizens for joining the ceremony in good numbers. He stated that such sorts of ceremonies would continue to be held at MAC.

