Various development projects being completed on priority: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farukh Habib said that work on number of mega development projects in the district was ongoing which will be completed on priority within given time frame

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farukh Habib said that work on number of mega development projects in the district was ongoing which will be completed on priority within given time frame.

Talking to notables of the constituency at his office here Friday, he said that development and up-gradation of schools, construction of roads, cementing the streets, renovation of parks and provision of clean drinking water and sewerage facilities were being provided to people.

He said that problems of the people residing in slum areas were being redressed on priority,adding that outstanding issues of sewerage and provision of clean drinking water to people will be resolved soon.