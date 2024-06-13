Various Development Schemes Completed During Fiscal Year 2023/24
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 10:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Divisional administration has completed various development schemes during the fiscal year 2023/24 while the remaining would be completed in the next fiscal year for public facilitation.
According to the office of Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan, the 20 km road from Kacha Khue to Abdul Hakeem has been completed with funds of Rs one bln, 48.50 km Shujabad to Jalalpur Pirwala road with Rs 2.5 bln, 20 km road from Qadarpur Raan to Pull Chatha with funds of Rs 407 mln and five km Nishtar Hospital-II to Laar with Rs 700 mln.
During the fiscal year 2023/24, the cardiology Hospital having a capacity of 208 beds has been completed with Rs 5 bln, Panahgah 144 beds capacity completed with Rs 100 mln, face one of Nishtar-II with Rs 10 bln, the emergency ward of the Children Hospital has been upgraded with funds of Rs 120 mln while eights wards of Nishtar Hospital have been upgraded with Rs 560 mln.
In the upcoming projects expected to be completed in the next fiscal year, 1.25 km long Nadirabad flyover with funds of Rs two bln, 33 km Nawabpur road to be completed with funds of Rs 330 bln till June 30, 2025, two-way 10.9 km Matti Tal road would be completed till December 2024 with Rs one bln, ongoing development scheme of 11.68 km with funds of Rs 1300 mln while under construction mother and child care hospital would be completed by 2025 with funds of Rs 4.5 bln.
