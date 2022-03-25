UrduPoint.com

Various Development Schemes Underway In Karachi: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that various development schemes are undergoing in Karachi

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition at a shopping mall here in Clifton.

He said that sports Complex is under construction at Kakri Ground while Chakiwara Road is being constructed. Many other uplift works including road construction are underway, he added.

He said that under the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) program in 2008, the government of Sindh, in line with the vision of Benazir Bhutto gave training to the women and encouraged household products and the housewives who are making clothes, scarves and jewelery are making it under the SRSO program.

The purpose of this exhibition is to highlight the culture and civilization of Sindh and to promote domestic products.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab urged the citizens to come and empower these skilled women by purchasing these items.

He said, "the items that are kept here today are the skills of our mothers and sisters. I also use these items and citizens are also requested to give priority to the use of these items."He said that those who go to other countries and buy goods there should buy their own domestic products so that their own city, province and the country would be stronger.

>