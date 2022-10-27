UrduPoint.com

Various Events Held At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Various events held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur to mark Kashmir Black Day

Under the direction of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), the Kashmir Black Day was observed in the University here Thursday to expressed solidarity with Kashmiris

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Under the direction of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), the Kashmir Black Day was observed in the University here Thursday to expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

On this occasion, special events, walks and photo exhibition was organized on all campuses to highlight the right of self-determination of Kashmiris and the forced occupation of Kashmir by India. The participants said that it was difficult to find an example of the oppression and cruelty being faced by the people of Kashmir in the history of the world. October 27 has become the Black Day in the history when Indian troops illegally landed in Kashmir. From that day, the freedom struggle began and till today the fourth generation of Kashmiris is fighting for their freedom.

The Indian government abolished the special status of Occupied Kashmir and destroyed the identity of Kashmiris and divided the region into different parts, they said.

In this regard, the speakers added that the Department of Pakistan Studies had organized a special seminar.

Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani and other teachers said that the hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris. Quaid-e-Azam had said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, they said and added that Pakistan blatantly presented Kashmir as a global problem, as a result of which the Indian government became a victim of panic and increased oppression and violence against Kashmiris. The day is not far when Kashmiris will breathe the air of freedom, they expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World October IUB All From Government

Recent Stories

Putin Says All Rights Should Be Equally Ensured Ev ..

Putin Says All Rights Should Be Equally Ensured Even When West Becomes 'Minority ..

6 seconds ago
 EU Commission Probes Hungarian State Aid for New A ..

EU Commission Probes Hungarian State Aid for New Auto Parts Plant in Country's N ..

8 seconds ago
 Trade in National Currencies to Dominate in Future ..

Trade in National Currencies to Dominate in Future - Putin

10 seconds ago
 Bosnia's Dodik declared winner in disputed electio ..

Bosnia's Dodik declared winner in disputed election: officials

11 seconds ago
 Advocacy for Climate Justice central to Pakistan's ..

Advocacy for Climate Justice central to Pakistan's COP27 position: Sherry Rehman ..

14 seconds ago
 Kinghorn starts at fly-half for Scotland against A ..

Kinghorn starts at fly-half for Scotland against Australia

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.