Various events held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur to mark Kashmir Black Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Under the direction of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), the Kashmir Black Day was observed in the University here Thursday to expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

On this occasion, special events, walks and photo exhibition was organized on all campuses to highlight the right of self-determination of Kashmiris and the forced occupation of Kashmir by India. The participants said that it was difficult to find an example of the oppression and cruelty being faced by the people of Kashmir in the history of the world. October 27 has become the Black Day in the history when Indian troops illegally landed in Kashmir. From that day, the freedom struggle began and till today the fourth generation of Kashmiris is fighting for their freedom.

The Indian government abolished the special status of Occupied Kashmir and destroyed the identity of Kashmiris and divided the region into different parts, they said.

In this regard, the speakers added that the Department of Pakistan Studies had organized a special seminar.

Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani and other teachers said that the hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris. Quaid-e-Azam had said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, they said and added that Pakistan blatantly presented Kashmir as a global problem, as a result of which the Indian government became a victim of panic and increased oppression and violence against Kashmiris. The day is not far when Kashmiris will breathe the air of freedom, they expressed.