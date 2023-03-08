On the occasion of International Women's Day, a number of events was organized in various departments of the Islamia University Bahawalpur under the direction of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):On the occasion of International Women's Day, a number of events was organized in various departments of the Islamia University Bahawalpur under the direction of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

On the occasion International Women's Day organized by the Department of Political Science, a special walk was organized under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Department of Political Science Prof. Dr. Musavir Hussain Bukhari.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob attended the walk and a seminar, jointly organized by the Department of Social Work, Fatima Jinnah Women Leadership Center, and IUB Social Welfare Society in Ghulam Mohammad Ghotvi Hall.

The seminar was presided over by Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences. The theme of the seminar was "Digital Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality".

Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is providing a favorable environment for women along with education and training. The University has the facilities of a modern Day Care Centre, Enhancing Centre, Women Development Centre, Harassment Cell, Fatima Jinnah Women Leadership Center, and Common Rooms.

At present, 55 percent of students in the Islamia University Bahawalpur are female. The women present at the event thanked Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for organizing a special seminar on the occasion of the day.

Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Chairman Social Work Department, while presenting the welcome speech, said that the government is making great efforts to give women an active role in society and many measures are being taken for the convenience of working women which is being appreciated globally.

Prof. Dr. Raheela Khalid Qureshi, Chairperson Arabic Department, gave a brief overview of the rights of women and Islam.

Prof. Dr. Rozina Anjum Naqvi, Department of Persian, spoke about the rights and duties of women. Dr. Areeba Khan, Chairperson of the Department of Islamic and Commercial Banking gave a comprehensive talk about the annual theme of the United Nations and its objectives.

Women from different departments talked about their work and the facilities available to women, including Miss Warda Sheikh Sub-Inspector Punjab Police Department, Miss Zubaida District Program Manager Department of Education, Miss Alina Assistant Director State Bank of Pakistan, Miss Nagina Siddique Senior Nurse, Medical Department. Dr. Samar Fahad Director of Enabling Center, and Aftab Ahmed from the Department of Social Work organized the seminar. Mrs. Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel, Dr. Abida Firdous Additional Registrar, Dr. Sheikh Safina Siddique, Mrs. Anbar Tanseer, Social Worker, Advocate Farah Baloch, Noshaba Malik, Child Protection Bureau, Dr. Nighat Aslam, Assistant Professor, Government Post Graduate College for Women, Dr. Nargis Naz Chairman Department of Botany, University Girls Guide Society, Ms. Fatima Muzahir Deputy Registrar Public Affairs, Ms. Saima Ghaffar Deputy Registrar, Women Representatives Social Welfare, Chamber, Punjab Police, State Bank, officers, faculty members, and university students participated. At the end of the event, certificates were also distributed among the participants by the Department of Social Work of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.