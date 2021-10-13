UrduPoint.com

Various Events Held In Connection With Shaan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (SAW)

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:56 PM

On the direction of the Punjab government, the Shaan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (SAW) is being celebrated with religious devotion and respect

At the divisional level, competitions among the students were held at Government Abbasia Higher Secondary school Bahawalpur in which MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal was the chief guest. Qiraat and Naat competitions and speech competitions were also held among female students of Government Junior Model Schools in Bahawalpur in which Member Syndicate Islamia University Sameera Malik participated as the special guest.

Government Graduate College for Women, Dubai Mahal Road, Bahawalpur has organized a speech competition on the theme "Holy Prophet (PBUH) as the Leader of Humanity" among various colleges at Dubai Mahal Road, Bahawalpur.

In Government Sadiq Egerton College, Bahawalpur, a divisional level speech competitions was organized among the students on the theme "Holy Prophet (PBUH) as the Leader of Humanity".

Faculty of Islamic Learning, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized an international conference on Qiraat, Naat and National Seerat Conference. Teachers and students, a large number of locals also participated.

