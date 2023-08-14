Open Menu

Various Events Held In Kasur On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Various events held in Kasur on Independence Day

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Like in other parts of the country, the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Kasur also at DPS, Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital, Government High school Mustafabad and in all tehsils.

Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, DPO Kasur Abdul Quddoos Baig, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner Rizwanul Haq, CEO Health Kasur Dr. Laiq Ahmad Chaudhry and others participated in the ceremonies.

The main event was held at DPS Kasur and DC Muhammad Arshad Bhatti and others unfurled the flag. Before hoisting the flag, sirens and national anthem were played. A well turned-out Kasur police squad presented a salute. Traditional horse dance was also performed.

As part of celebrations, children presented anthems, songs, tableau and cake was also cut.

At Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital, songs were played and independence cake was cut.

The deputy commissioner distributed sweets among patients and their families. An independence walk was also held under the leadership of the deputy commissioner. The DC also planted saplings at DPS, Baba Bulleh Shah Hospital, Mustafaabad in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

In Tehsil Chunian, Pattoki, Kot Radhakishan, respective assistant commissioners unfurled the flag and cut cakes.

DC Kasur Arshad Bhatti, while speaking at various events, said, "I congratulate all citizens on the day of independence from the bottom of my heart".

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Kasur Independence Chunian Pattoki Event All From Government

Recent Stories

In and outgoing PM receive guard of honor

In and outgoing PM receive guard of honor

2 minutes ago
 Friends of Kidney Patients empowers youth for heal ..

Friends of Kidney Patients empowers youth for healthier lives

8 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi re-arrested shortly after his release ..

Parvez Elahi re-arrested shortly after his release from Adiala

15 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber helps drive UAE-based ..

Dubai International Chamber helps drive UAE-based sustainable electric vehicle s ..

23 minutes ago
 “Barbie” maintains domination at North America ..

“Barbie” maintains domination at North American box offices

29 minutes ago
 387 persons arrested in 521 money-laundering cases ..

387 persons arrested in 521 money-laundering cases, AED4 bn confiscated

38 minutes ago
Shaheen Afridi signs with Desert Vipers for three ..

Shaheen Afridi signs with Desert Vipers for three seasons ILT20

53 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International Youth Day

1 hour ago
 POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

1 hour ago
 Turkmenistan, being an active participant in inter ..

Turkmenistan, being an active participant in international energy cooperation

1 hour ago
 Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehe ..

Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehensive briefing presented by th ..

1 hour ago
 ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work ..

ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work&#039; programme

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan