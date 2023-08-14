Various events held in Kasur on Independence Day

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Like in other parts of the country, the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Kasur also at DPS, Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital, Government High school Mustafabad and in all tehsils.

Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, DPO Kasur Abdul Quddoos Baig, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner Rizwanul Haq, CEO Health Kasur Dr. Laiq Ahmad Chaudhry and others participated in the ceremonies.

The main event was held at DPS Kasur and DC Muhammad Arshad Bhatti and others unfurled the flag. Before hoisting the flag, sirens and national anthem were played. A well turned-out Kasur police squad presented a salute. Traditional horse dance was also performed.

As part of celebrations, children presented anthems, songs, tableau and cake was also cut.

At Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital, songs were played and independence cake was cut.

The deputy commissioner distributed sweets among patients and their families. An independence walk was also held under the leadership of the deputy commissioner. The DC also planted saplings at DPS, Baba Bulleh Shah Hospital, Mustafaabad in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

In Tehsil Chunian, Pattoki, Kot Radhakishan, respective assistant commissioners unfurled the flag and cut cakes.

DC Kasur Arshad Bhatti, while speaking at various events, said, "I congratulate all citizens on the day of independence from the bottom of my heart".