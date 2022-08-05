Various events held in Sargodha on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The people of Sargodha expressed solidarity and support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), took out rallies and condemned India's brutal suppression of Kashmiris, here on Friday.

In this regard, a photo exhibition, a rally and a seminar were organised at the Arts Council Sargodha.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Hussain Ahmed Raza was the chief guest at the event, Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azim Shaukat Awan, Director Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Division Mughees bin Aziz, Assistant Director Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, Professor Dr Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabassum and others participated in the event.

The ADCR said India should implement the United Nations resolutions, which called for a plebiscite in the IIOJK.

He asked India to put an end to its atrocities which had failed to suppress anti-India sentiments of the people of the Valley.

"The people of Pakistan will keep raising their voice in support of Kashmiris till their last breath," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azeem Shaukat said Kashmir was part of Pakistan and soon the people of IIOJK would get rid of the Indian suppression.

Director Arts Council Mughees bin Aziz said that the story of atrocities on Kashmiris was making the freedom movement more stable and the black face of India had been exposed fully.

Many other political and religious parties also organized walks and held protests in Sargodha against the Indian atrocities in held Valley.