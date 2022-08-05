UrduPoint.com

Various Events Held In Sargodha On Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Various events held in Sargodha on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The people of Sargodha expressed solidarity and support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), took out rallies and condemned India's brutal suppression of Kashmiris, here on Friday.

In this regard, a photo exhibition, a rally and a seminar were organised at the Arts Council Sargodha.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Hussain Ahmed Raza was the chief guest at the event, Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azim Shaukat Awan, Director Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Division Mughees bin Aziz, Assistant Director Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, Professor Dr Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabassum and others participated in the event.

The ADCR said India should implement the United Nations resolutions, which called for a plebiscite in the IIOJK.

He asked India to put an end to its atrocities which had failed to suppress anti-India sentiments of the people of the Valley.

"The people of Pakistan will keep raising their voice in support of Kashmiris till their last breath," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azeem Shaukat said Kashmir was part of Pakistan and soon the people of IIOJK would get rid of the Indian suppression.

Director Arts Council Mughees bin Aziz said that the story of atrocities on Kashmiris was making the freedom movement more stable and the black face of India had been exposed fully.

Many other political and religious parties also organized walks and held protests in Sargodha against the Indian atrocities in held Valley.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Punjab Jammu Sargodha Ahmed Raza Event

Recent Stories

PCB wishes happy Birthday to Dahani

PCB wishes happy Birthday to Dahani

40 minutes ago
 "Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says ..

"Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says Chitrangda Singh

55 minutes ago
 PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

3 hours ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

3 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.