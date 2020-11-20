Various events held to mark Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Under the district administration arrangements, a motivational speeches event in connection with the Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week was held at Iqbal Hall of Metropolitan Corporation on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din was the chief guest on the occasion, while Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Chief Corporation Officer Naeemullah Warraich and others were also present.

The minister said that love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) requires that we maintain an atmosphere of unity, harmony and tolerance by sincerely following the deeds and sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He paid homage to the Naat reciters who recited Naats and said that Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week has made it clear to the world that we have great love for our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and we could not tolerate any profanity in the name of freedom of speech. He lauded the efforts of the district administration in organising the celebrations of Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week.

Scholars highlighted the blessed life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that Seerat Mubarak teaches us respect for humanity, patience, peace and love.

"We can overcome our problems and build a functioning welfare society by following the teachings of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen. So we must be determined to follow the Quran and Sunnah, which is the most important requirement of the Prophet's love".

He also witnessed the paintings made by students in connection with the Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week celebrations at Government Comprehensive Model Higher Secondary school.

He said that love for Holy Prophet (PBUH) is part of our faith and while expressing this faith, we should pledge to uphold Islamic values. He said that celebrations are under way under the auspices of the district administration in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week in which the District education Authority has also shown significant devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Likewise, an ulema conference was held at tehsil Samundri under the chairmanship of AC Faisal Sultan. A Mehfil-e-Meelad was also organised at Govt Municipal Degree College. Chairman FDA Latif Nazar, Principal Dr Zahoor Bhatti, Prof Khalid Hassan was also present.