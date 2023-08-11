Open Menu

Various Events Planned To Celebrate Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 10:48 PM

Various events planned to celebrate Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Transition Officer South and Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar, Akhtar Ali Sheikh, has said that various events will be organized in Lyari and Saddar Town to celebrate Independence Day in a dignified manner, for which all preparations have been completed at various key places in district South.

Pakistani flag and Independence Day congratulatory banners will be displayed on the night of the 13th and 14th of August.

On the night of August 13 and 14, lighting arrangements are being made at the central offices and various roundabouts.

On August 14, National Anthem and flag hoisting ceremony, national songs program for school children and national flags, badges and sweets will be distributed among the children.

Akhtar Ali Sheikh further said that under the direction of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, saplings will be planted in various parks and playgrounds of Lyari and Sadar Town.

Apart from this, elocution competition and tableau programs will also be organized among the children of the schools of the now-defunct municipality South on the occasion of Independence Day.

