Various food points fined over violations:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team imposed hefty fines on various food outlets over poor arrangements and unhygienic food selling in various areas of district Mianwali here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by PFA office, the food safety team checked various food points including hotels,grocery store,meat,milk shops and sweets shops and imposed a fine of Rs 134,000 on food points over multiple violations.

During checking of various vehicles at entry and exit routes of the city, the food safety team checked 64020 liters of milk as well.

The PFA also discarded 07 kg various unhygienic eatable items,01 kg chemical and 28 liters of cold drink on the spot.