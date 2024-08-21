Various food points fined Rs 78,000 for hygiene rules violations

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided on various food points and imposed Rs 78,000 fine on them for hygiene rules violations

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided on various food points and imposed Rs 78,000 fine on them for hygiene rules violations.

Food safety teams conducted inspection of 107 food points, including snack units, hotels, and soda water factories. The teams served notices on 29 food business owners for improving hygiene conditions. Following the instructions of the DG Punjab Food Authority, actions were being taken by food safety teams to prevent the sale of poor-quality food.

According to details, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on a snack factory in Mouza Lal Kamal for not labeling finished products, and failing to maintain oil change records.

Similarly, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on a sweets and bakers unit at Adda Pul 4 Dunyapur for using loose spices and Chinese salt.

A soda water factory at Adda Karyanwala was fined Rs 10,000 for using chemical drums to store water and not installing a filtration plant. Furthermore, various fines totaling Rs 18,000 were imposed on a hotel at Adda Karyanwala for not covering food and having dirty water in the freezer, a grocery store at Kahror Chowk for poor sanitation, and another hotel at Sukh Bypass for hygiene violations.