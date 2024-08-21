Various Food Points Fined Rs 78,000 For Hygiene Rules Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided on various food points and imposed Rs 78,000 fine on them for hygiene rules violations
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided on various food points and imposed Rs 78,000 fine on them for hygiene rules violations.
Food safety teams conducted inspection of 107 food points, including snack units, hotels, and soda water factories. The teams served notices on 29 food business owners for improving hygiene conditions. Following the instructions of the DG Punjab Food Authority, actions were being taken by food safety teams to prevent the sale of poor-quality food.
According to details, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on a snack factory in Mouza Lal Kamal for not labeling finished products, and failing to maintain oil change records.
Similarly, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on a sweets and bakers unit at Adda Pul 4 Dunyapur for using loose spices and Chinese salt.
A soda water factory at Adda Karyanwala was fined Rs 10,000 for using chemical drums to store water and not installing a filtration plant. Furthermore, various fines totaling Rs 18,000 were imposed on a hotel at Adda Karyanwala for not covering food and having dirty water in the freezer, a grocery store at Kahror Chowk for poor sanitation, and another hotel at Sukh Bypass for hygiene violations.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason2 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held4 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication4 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas4 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank4 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif4 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank4 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister4 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body4 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea4 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi5 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA4 hours ago