Open Menu

Various Food Points Fined Rs 78,000 For Hygiene Rules Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Various food points fined Rs 78,000 for hygiene rules violations

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided on various food points and imposed Rs 78,000 fine on them for hygiene rules violations

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided on various food points and imposed Rs 78,000 fine on them for hygiene rules violations.

Food safety teams conducted inspection of 107 food points, including snack units, hotels, and soda water factories. The teams served notices on 29 food business owners for improving hygiene conditions. Following the instructions of the DG Punjab Food Authority, actions were being taken by food safety teams to prevent the sale of poor-quality food.

According to details, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on a snack factory in Mouza Lal Kamal for not labeling finished products, and failing to maintain oil change records.

Similarly, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on a sweets and bakers unit at Adda Pul 4 Dunyapur for using loose spices and Chinese salt.

A soda water factory at Adda Karyanwala was fined Rs 10,000 for using chemical drums to store water and not installing a filtration plant. Furthermore, various fines totaling Rs 18,000 were imposed on a hotel at Adda Karyanwala for not covering food and having dirty water in the freezer, a grocery store at Kahror Chowk for poor sanitation, and another hotel at Sukh Bypass for hygiene violations.

Related Topics

Business Poor Punjab Water China Hotel Oil Fine Sale Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

4 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

4 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

4 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

4 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

4 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

4 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

4 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

4 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

4 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

4 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan