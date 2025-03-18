Various food points penalised

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday continued a crackdown on substandard snacks and adulterated

food in the division.

The inspections were carried out in Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Vehari, where multiple food points were scrutinized.

During an inspection at a snack production unit in Chak 92-M, Khanwah Ghalwan, the PFA team discovered the use of rancid oil for frying and improper storage of finished products directly on the floor. The contaminated oil was disposed of, and heavy fine was imposed on the owners.

In Multan’s Raja Pur area, a food outlet was fined Rs. 25,000 for storing food in unhygienic freezers with dead insects and using stale vegetables. Another restaurant in WAPDA Town was penalized Rs 20,000 for incorporating expired ingredients into its meals.

Similarly, in Jahanian’s New colony, a bakery was found infested with lizards in the production area, leading to its closure until corrective measures were implemented. In Kabirwala’s Adda Choprhatta, a sweets shop was fined Rs. 15,000 for the presence of dead insects in syrup and the use of unapproved food coloring. Additionally, in Jahanian’s Saddar Bazaar, a restaurant was fined Rs. 15,000 for using unregulated spices in food preparation.

In Vehari, two well-known restaurants—one in 184-D and another in Vehari Bazaar—were fined Rs 40,000 each for using harmful China salt and unauthorized food coloring. Furthermore, in Mailsi, a pizza outlet was fined Rs. 15,000 for using China salt and for failing to provide medical certificates for its workers.