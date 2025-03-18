Various Food Points Penalised
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday continued a crackdown on substandard snacks and adulterated
food in the division.
The inspections were carried out in Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Vehari, where multiple food points were scrutinized.
During an inspection at a snack production unit in Chak 92-M, Khanwah Ghalwan, the PFA team discovered the use of rancid oil for frying and improper storage of finished products directly on the floor. The contaminated oil was disposed of, and heavy fine was imposed on the owners.
In Multan’s Raja Pur area, a food outlet was fined Rs. 25,000 for storing food in unhygienic freezers with dead insects and using stale vegetables. Another restaurant in WAPDA Town was penalized Rs 20,000 for incorporating expired ingredients into its meals.
Similarly, in Jahanian’s New colony, a bakery was found infested with lizards in the production area, leading to its closure until corrective measures were implemented. In Kabirwala’s Adda Choprhatta, a sweets shop was fined Rs. 15,000 for the presence of dead insects in syrup and the use of unapproved food coloring. Additionally, in Jahanian’s Saddar Bazaar, a restaurant was fined Rs. 15,000 for using unregulated spices in food preparation.
In Vehari, two well-known restaurants—one in 184-D and another in Vehari Bazaar—were fined Rs 40,000 each for using harmful China salt and unauthorized food coloring. Furthermore, in Mailsi, a pizza outlet was fined Rs. 15,000 for using China salt and for failing to provide medical certificates for its workers.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port
Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Various food points penalised6 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects two more meters6 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honor of police officer in Tank6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on hoarding, profiteering continues16 minutes ago
-
NPC Election 2025-26: Journalist Panel wins three major seats26 minutes ago
-
2-member bike-lifters gang busted, 4 motorcycles recovered26 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws arrested as Islamabad Police intensify crackdown on illegal arms, drugs46 minutes ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital introduces revolutionary facility for patients46 minutes ago
-
Sindh Education dept declares March 22 as holiday on account of Youm-e-Ali46 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police strengthens security, traffic plan for Eid shopping46 minutes ago
-
PML-N committed to eradicating terrorism: Rana Sanaullah46 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 300-kg unhealthy meat56 minutes ago