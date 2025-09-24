Open Menu

Various Food Points Penalised For Hygiene Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a grand operation across Multan and imposed Rs 7 lakh fine on 16 food businesses for violations.

Acting on the special directives of Director General PFA Asim Javed, the authority inspected 20 food outlets, including prominent restaurants, water plants, and dairy shops. Additionally, two food outlets were sealed and their production halted till improvements. Six hundred and forty sachets of banned gutka were confiscated, and 120 litres of adulterated milk was discarded and 70 kilograms of expired food items were destroyed.

Inspections were conducted in various localities, including Gulshan Market, Qadirpur Raan Bypass, Mati Tal road, Old Shujabad road, Dolat Gate, and Industrial Estate.

A well-known restaurant at Rawan Bypass was fined Rs 200,000 for using open spices and prohibited ingredients in food preparation.

A restaurant in Gulgasht colony faced Rs 100,000 fine after expired vegetables and insects were found inside freezer. Pan shops and grocery stores were heavily fined for selling illegal gutka products. Four food manufacturing units were fined Rs 50,000 each for using prohibited material and maintaining poor hygiene standards.

Every stage of food preparation to delivery was being monitored to ensure public health safety. Providing clean, quality, and safe food to citizens was top priority.

