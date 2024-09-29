Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Rules Violations
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 30-litre non-standard solutions and 20-kilogram expired snacks on Sunday, and disposal of 20-litre adulterated milk over violation of the related laws.
Two restaurants at Head Muhammadwala were fined Rs 75,000 over the law violations, including the absence of medical certificates for food handlers, the use of substandard china salt in food preparation, and accumulation of contaminated water in washing areas.
Two confectionery units at Bahawalpur bypass were imposed Rs 42,000 fine collectively after dead insects were found in flour and prepared mixtures, and they were found not using clean water in production.
Also, two dairy points in Gulshan market were fined Rs 55,000 due to poor milk quality. At Adda 12 Mile point in Kabirwala, a spice unit was fined Rs 10,000 for failing to provide medical certificates for workers and neglecting machine cleanliness. A grocery store was fined Rs 6,000 for selling expired food items.
Similarly, in Wahab Chowk, Vehari, a sweets shop was imposed Rs 25,000 fine for selling expired products. In Duniyapur, Mirinda unit was fined Rs 12,000 due to poor hygiene and sanitation practices.
