Open Menu

Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations In Lodhran

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Various food points penalised over hygiene violations in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took action against substandard food, conducting inspections across Lodhran, Kehror Pacca, and Dunyapur areas under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations, Tahir Saeed.

Multiple food businesses, including milk sale centre, restaurants, ice cream units, and pizza points, were imposed heavy fines for violating hygiene standards. The food safety teams continued their operations to prevent the sale of substandard food.

Two restaurants on Main Bazaar Qutbpur and Khanewal Road Dunyapur were fined Rs.

23,000 for severe pest infestation in kitchen areas, failure to tag meat, and not covering food properly. Similarly, an ice cream unit at Adda Pul Mahmood, Dunyapur, was fined Rs. 5,000 for extremely poor sanitation in the production area.

Moreover, two bakeries in Basti Noor Peer and Chak 355 Dunyapur were fined Rs. 15,000 for finding dead flies in freezers, smoking in kitchen areas, and storing bakery items on dirty floors.

A grocery store and milk shop at Adda Goth Bahar and Bahawal Garh Mor were also fined Rs. 12,000 for inadequate cleanliness arrangements.

Related Topics

Dead Poor Punjab Road Sale Khanewal Lodhran

Recent Stories

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

2 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

2 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

2 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

9 hours ago
Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

18 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

18 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

18 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

19 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

19 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan