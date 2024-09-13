Various food points penalised over hygiene violations in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took action against substandard food, conducting inspections across Lodhran, Kehror Pacca, and Dunyapur areas under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations, Tahir Saeed.

Multiple food businesses, including milk sale centre, restaurants, ice cream units, and pizza points, were imposed heavy fines for violating hygiene standards. The food safety teams continued their operations to prevent the sale of substandard food.

Two restaurants on Main Bazaar Qutbpur and Khanewal Road Dunyapur were fined Rs.

23,000 for severe pest infestation in kitchen areas, failure to tag meat, and not covering food properly. Similarly, an ice cream unit at Adda Pul Mahmood, Dunyapur, was fined Rs. 5,000 for extremely poor sanitation in the production area.

Moreover, two bakeries in Basti Noor Peer and Chak 355 Dunyapur were fined Rs. 15,000 for finding dead flies in freezers, smoking in kitchen areas, and storing bakery items on dirty floors.

A grocery store and milk shop at Adda Goth Bahar and Bahawal Garh Mor were also fined Rs. 12,000 for inadequate cleanliness arrangements.