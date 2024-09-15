Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took action against unhealthy food sellers and discarded 110 litres of substandard soda water, 40-kg prohibited China Salt, and 3-kg prohibited ingredients.
According to details, a grocery store in Arif Bazaar, Burewala, was fined Rs 50,000 for selling prohibited China salt. Similarly, a soda water factory in Basti Khanpur, Mailsi, was fined Rs 30,000 for mixing prohibited ingredients in soda water. Another soda water factory in Chungi No. 5, Mustafa Abad, Burewala, was fined Rs 20,000 for producing substandard beverages. During the inspections, food safety teams immediately destroyed the substandard beverages and China salt.
In further actions, two grocery stores in 13/8 R and T Chowk, Mian Channu, were fined Rs 27,000 for selling expired tea leaves and spices. Additionally, two food points in Khanewal, on Chak Shahana road and Jaswant Nagar Chowk, were fined Rs 17,000 for using China salt in food preparation, for mixing open ingredients, and for not maintaining a record of oil changes.
On this occasion, the DG Food Authority stated that no leniency will be shown to those selling harmful food items. He further added that indiscriminate action against health-endangering mafia will continue.
