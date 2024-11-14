Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) In a major operation led by Director Operations Zubair Ahmed Ijaz, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspections at well-known restaurants, snack manufacturing units, and a poultry shop in Multan.
The crackdown resulted in disposal of 100 kilograms of substandard raw ingredients and 16 kilograms of expired food items. The operation also saw fines totaling Rs 370,000 imposed on five food outlets for violating food safety regulations.
During the inspections, a prominent restaurant near the main gate of ISP University was fined Rs 150,000 for storing expired food items. Additionally, another well-known restaurant was also fined Rs 70,000 for poor hygiene and inadequate temperature control in the kitchen area.
Further action was taken against two snack manufacturing units in Yaqoob Town. Each unit was fined Rs 50,000 for using untraceable and potentially harmful ingredients in papad production and for the lack of proper record-keeping.
The infestations were found near food items and machinery that had not been properly maintained or cleaned.
Meanwhile, a poultry shop in Ali Chowk faced a Rs 50,000-rupee due to severe sanitation issues, including the presence of stagnant, contaminated water and foul odors in the processing area. The shop’s failure to adhere to cleanliness standards posed significant health risks.
Speaking on the operation, DG PFA emphasized that the efforts were part of a province-wide campaign to improve food safety and protect public health. He reiterated the commitment to crackdown on violators, stating that there will be zero tolerance for those jeopardizing consumer health. “No leniency will be shown to those who threaten public safety with substandard food practices,” he declared.
