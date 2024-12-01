Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) As per directions of DG Food Authority Asim Javed, Food Authority teams visited various food points to prevent expired and prohibited food and imposed heavy fines on various food points over hygiene rules violations.
According to the details, two restaurants in Officers Colony, Bosan Road, and New Bahawalpur Bypass were fined Rs 70,000 for improper storage of food in the freezer and abundance of insects near food items, lack of medical and training certificates of food handlers.
Similarly, a vermicelli manufacturing unit in Basti Malook was fined Rs 30,000 for not installing clean water filters and poor sanitation in the production area. Besides this, fast food points at Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk were fined Rs 20,000 for smoking in the production area, not using clean water. A Rs 25,000 fine was imposed for selling china salt and expired items to Pinsar store in Multan Road, Garha Mor Mailsi while a hotel was fined Rs 10,000 for poor cleanliness.
