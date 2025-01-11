Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out inspections in Multan, Khanewal, and Vehari, imposed fine on producers of unsafe food items.
In Vehari, a bakery was directed to halt production until compliance was ensured after teams found a restroom within the production area. Additionally, Rs. 47,000 fine was imposed on three sweets units for selling expired sweets and adulterated khoya.
In Multan, inspections in areas like Shah Rukn-e-Alam, New Multan, Peoples Colony, Suraj Kund road, and Double Phatak revealed multiple violations.
Six bakeries were fined a Rs 165,000 for offenses including the presence of expired food items, starch chemical adulteration in khoya, improper labeling of prepared food, and non-compliance with food safety instructions.
Meanwhile, in Mian Channu, a grocery store selling expired tea leaves was fined Rs 20,000, while a sweets unit was fined an additional Rs 20,000 for selling expired beverages.
The food authority destroyed 18 kilograms of expired snacks, 25 kilograms of adulterated khoya and 15 liters of expired beverages during these operations.
