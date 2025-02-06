Open Menu

Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Various food points penalised over hygiene violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams conducted inspections at various locations of Multan, including Rashidabad Chowk, Musa Pak, Sher Shah road, and Butch Villas, as well as in Mian Channu to ensure food safety laws compliance.

During inspections, four restaurants were fined a total of Rs. 125,000 for using banned Chinese salt and unsealed spices in food preparation. Authorities also noted unsanitary storage practices, including storing food in dirty freezers and the absence of proper oil change records.

A bakery was penalized Rs. 45,000 for failing to cover food items, while a distributor unit faced a Rs.

40,000 fine for storing food in chemical drums.

In a separate action in Rahmania Street, Mian Channu, authorities discovered the storage of banned Chinese salt at a wholesale point. An FIR has been lodged against the owner. Approximately 50 kg of prohibited Chinese salt and other substandard food products were destroyed.

PFA reiterated that all food businesses must strictly comply with its regulations to ensure public health safety. The authority has urged citizens to carefully inspect food products before purchasing and to report any violations at the PFA helpline 1223.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Sol ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

1 minute ago
 Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

1 minute ago
 Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to ..

Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose

7 minutes ago
 DP World’s container handling hits record high i ..

DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

7 minutes ago
 AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

22 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consu ..

RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General

22 minutes ago
Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historica ..

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties

37 minutes ago
 GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

2 hours ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan