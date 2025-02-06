Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams conducted inspections at various locations of Multan, including Rashidabad Chowk, Musa Pak, Sher Shah road, and Butch Villas, as well as in Mian Channu to ensure food safety laws compliance.
During inspections, four restaurants were fined a total of Rs. 125,000 for using banned Chinese salt and unsealed spices in food preparation. Authorities also noted unsanitary storage practices, including storing food in dirty freezers and the absence of proper oil change records.
A bakery was penalized Rs. 45,000 for failing to cover food items, while a distributor unit faced a Rs.
40,000 fine for storing food in chemical drums.
In a separate action in Rahmania Street, Mian Channu, authorities discovered the storage of banned Chinese salt at a wholesale point. An FIR has been lodged against the owner. Approximately 50 kg of prohibited Chinese salt and other substandard food products were destroyed.
PFA reiterated that all food businesses must strictly comply with its regulations to ensure public health safety. The authority has urged citizens to carefully inspect food products before purchasing and to report any violations at the PFA helpline 1223.
